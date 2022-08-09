Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

By

The rise of social media and the place it occupies in our daily lives has been overwhelmingly reliant on gamification: the use of features and methods typically seen in gaming environments transposed onto non-game contexts.

“The term gamification was coined in 2002 by Nick Pelling, but only saw widespread adoption from the 2010s. This is the time where online platforms start incorporating rewards and point systems that are reminiscent of game mechanics, in order to increase users’ engagement,” says Marco de Mutiis, co-curator of How to Win at Photography.

Originally staged for the Fotomuseum Winterthur in Switzerland, and now on display at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, the exhibition examines the links between photography, gaming and contemporary culture. There’s a critical slant to much of the show, reflected in its somewhat cynical title, which drills in the idea that photography today is about equipping yourself with the right tools – not cameras, but amplification tactics – to outshine the competition.

“Gamification is a quintessential neoliberal tool. It’s about applying game mechanics to non-playful contexts and activities, thus turning playing into a means to achieve something else. It’s a complete subversion of value and purpose: a process that should be rewarding in itself becomes instrumentalised,” says co-curator Matteo Bittanti.

Installation view of How to Win at Photography at the Photographers' Gallery
Top: Selfie #10, 2014 © Aneta Grzeszykowska/Sammlung Fotomuseum Winterthur; Above: Installation view of How to Win at Photography. Image: Kate Elliott

More from CR

Examining Virgil Abloh’s legacy

Following the opening of Figures of Speech, a retrospective of Virgil Abloh’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, curator and collaborator Antwaun Sargent talks about Abloh’s wide-ranging influence on culture

Brands & Creativity

In this special report we look at eight brands that are leading the way with creativity and design, and examine the trends that are important for brands right now

Still of a woman blowing bubble gum with the Nike logo in Nike's Never Settle, Never Done campaign for the Euros 2022

The rise and rise of women’s football

Fresh from working on Nike’s new spot to mark the Euros this month, Wieden + Kennedy London’s Ankita Tobit talks to us about how the narrative around the women’s game has moved on in the last few years and where opportunities lie for brands

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Cannes Lions Festival 2022 - The Moment Is Now

Ryan Reynolds on how to make advertising fun

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week, actor and marketer Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts on humour, responding to culture, and managing anxiety; and also introduced his new talent initiative, Creative Ladder

Image by eamesBot via Shutterstock

How can brands weather inflation?

Siegel+Gale strategy director Patrick Kampff shares his ‘four A’ guide to getting through inflation – and discusses why empathy and emotion is critical for brands to survive the economic crisis

Image by kodukits via Shutterstock

The big money questions: a guide for new creatives

Pay rises, day rates, dilemmas about prioritising money or creative opportunities – young creatives have a lot to get their heads around. We asked OMSE founder James Kape, copywriter Ellen Ling and the Talent Business partner Anna Green for advice

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

CREATIVE MANAGER

LONDON

GAME DESIGN TUTOR

BRACKNELL/BERKSHIRE