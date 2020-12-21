Photography Next: What Needs To Change

Creative Review is hosting an online talk on January 21 in association with Studio PI where we will discuss the photography industry and how it should evolve. Register your interest in joining us now

Image: Kofi Paintsil. Courtesy: Studio PI

The photography industry has been through an intense period of flux, as calls for new voices and more diversity have led major institutions and commissioners to consider how they operate.

In this panel discussion, hosted by Creative Review in association with Studio PI, we will bring together a number of industry experts to look at what further change is required. Topics to be discussed include diversity in the industry, how work is commissioned, and what photographers need to do to survive in an increasingly competitive market.

The discussion will be hosted by CR editor Eliza Williams, who will be joined by Rebecca Swift, global head of creative insights at Getty Images, freelance art director Yassa Khan (who has worked at Droga5, Louis Vuitton, Commes de Garçon, and more), and Sachini Imbuldeniya, founder and managing director at Studio PI.

It will take place online on January 21 at 12pm. Register your interest here