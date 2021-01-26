Photography Next panel discussion: Watch again here

Last week, Creative Review hosted a panel talk with a series of experts which looked at the ways in which the photography industry needs to change. You can watch the discussion again here

Photo by Chantel King

Hosted in partnership with photo agency Studio PI, the panel discussion was chaired by CR editor Eliza Williams, and featured Rebecca Swift, global head of creative insights at Getty Images, photographer Chantel King, and Sachini Imbuldeniya, founder and managing director at Studio PI.

The event was prompted by the intense period of change that the photography industry has experienced lately, as calls for new voices and more diversity have led major institutions and commissioners to consider how they operate.

Over the course of the conversation, the panel discussed diversity in the industry, how the pandemic has impacted on the kind of work that is being produced, plus also offered advice on how to navigate the industry – including how to successfully network and showcase your work, and whether you should work for free.

If you missed the conversation, you can watch it again here:

Photography Next: What Needs to Change originally took place on January 21