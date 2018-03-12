Photography site 1000 Words marks 10 years with plans for printed edition

For its 10th anniversary online photography magazine 1000 Words is looking to publish a one-off print edition featuring a host of new content – and today has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the project

By

1000 Words was founded in 2008 by editor-in-chief/director Tim Clark. Since then, on a quarterly basis, it has brought essays, interviews and reviews relating to some of the most interesting work being produced in contemporary photography. The current issue features writing on Bryan Schutmaat’s new photobook, Good Goddamn; Alba Zari’s recent The Y series and Luke Willis Thompson’s silent film, Autoportrait.

