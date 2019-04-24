As the photography landscape is changing, new commissioners are emerging, offering unexpected and exciting opportunities for image-makers. We talk to commissioners at WePresent, Studio 1854 and Dazed about what the future holds

For many photographers, the chance to work on a major commission is a make-or-break experience. It’s the opportunity to create a project that can potentially fund a year or more of their working lives.

But the photography industry – indeed, the creative industries as a whole – are not good meritocracies.

“The photography industry is full of incredibly creative, incredibly talented artists who have never got the chance to properly work with a brand,” says Pax Zoega, the Head of Agency for Studio 1854, a new photography-focused creative agency and publisher of the iconic photography magazine British Journal of Photography.