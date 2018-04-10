We speak to Ned Read, founder and editor of football magazine Pickles about how the publication has outlasted others, growing a readership and the future of the magazine

Launched in 2011, football magazine Pickles has weathered an impressive 14 issues – outlasting many other independent publications, and helping evolve the conversation around the sport. Still edited by founder Ned Read, it’s developed from an unknown title with a print run of just 30 copies to a magazine with a committed readership that’s ensured its survival during tough times. We caught up with Read as he attempts to make the leap from labour of love to “real business venture”, and discuss the current state of independent publishing and what the future holds for Pickles.