Pinterest unveils an eccentric new brand identity

Brands seem to have a taste for collage at the moment, but the technique feels particularly well suited to Pinterest, which has embedded the art style in its new visual identity.

The platform is used for finding inspiration, sharing imagery and creating digital mood boards, lending itself to the cut and paste aesthetic that underpins the new look. Led by Made Thought, the new identity aims to put the people who use it – dubbed ‘Pinners’ – front and centre by creating unique scenes reflecting their various interests.

The art direction feels fun and eccentric, thanks to the disparate imagery and use of flexible colour schemes rather than a fixed palette, while the slant of the new sans-serif typeface created by Grilli Type aims to represent “a literal lean into the future”, according to Made Thought.

“We set out to give Pinterest a brand identity as fluid, personal and creative as its own platform — driven by the meandering choices of the user and their ever-evolving dreams of what might be,” says Made Thought creative director Alistair Webb.

