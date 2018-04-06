Play-Doh launches online museum of fantastical clay creatures

DDB Paris has created The Gallery of Emerging Species – a natural history-style collection of handmade Play-Doh monsters.

By

DDB Paris has created The Gallery of Emerging Species – a natural history-style collection of handmade Play-Doh monsters. More than 30 imaginary beings are included in the line-up, which features everything from a grinning giraffe-elephant hybrid with wings, at the larger end of the scale, to the tiny Easter Reggbit which has chocolate for skin.

Why do I need to register?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.

Receive our newsletter

Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.

Subscribe for more from CR

Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.

CR Recommends

The Humour issue

CR gets serious about being funny featuring
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Lisa McGee,
Naresh Ramchandani, David Kolbusz, Roz Chast,
Emily Oberman, Asterix, Stephen Collins,
Dominic Wilcox and the DLR

Buy here

Jobs

View more

JUNIOR DESIGNER

Berkshire

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

Make the most of CR