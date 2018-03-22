PlayStation in concert

In May this year, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will present a concert of music from PlayStation games at the Royal Albert Hall in London. We talk to composer Jessica Curry about creating music for games, and how perceptions of the games industry are changing.

Classical music has long wrestled with the problem of reaching new, younger audiences, but a solution has begun to emerge via an unexpected source: computer games.

To celebrate the influence that the games industry is having musically, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is performing a concert of music at the Royal Albert Hall in May from games spanning the Original PlayStation, PS2, PS3 and PS4. The programme will include music from The Last of Us, The Last Guardian, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, LittleBigPlanet and Horizon Zero Dawn, among others.

