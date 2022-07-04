Plum Guide’s new ad campaign will terrify you into booking a holiday

The travel brand’s new campaign acts as a reminder not to waste your time on ‘average stays’

Plum Guide is a travel brand which proclaims to curate stays in the “world’s most remarkable homes”. Its new campaign, by Stink Studios, doesn’t waste time trying to seduce audiences with visuals of these destinations though, and instead points out just how many holidays you are likely to have left, depending on your age.

The numbers are duly unnerving – if you are 38 you have an average of 42 holidays left, whereas by 52, you’re down to 28.

The aim is of course to have you rushing over to Plum Guide, which claims to remove “holiday disappointment” by offering a curated list of homes, with verified listings written by experts. It also offers a holiday matchmaking service, to connect you to your perfect holiday home.

The campaign is rounded off by the tagline ‘No time for average stays’. It’s a different approach for the holiday industry, which can often feel awash with identical campaigns showing palm trees and immaculate beaches. Though it might also make you feel like time is running out, a point brought home by Ali Lowry, chief brand officer at Plum Guide, who comments:

“Holiday disappointment is all too real, 60% of customers feel let down with their choice of holiday accommodation and 90% feel that they should have done better. Our new campaign is a punchy reminder to make every holiday count because, who knows, it could be your last.” Yeah, thanks Ali.

