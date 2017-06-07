‘Disrupt the system’ with Plymouth College of Art

Created for Dazed by Penny Chan

In today’s fast-paced fashion world, Plymouth College of Art’s innovative BA (Hons) Fashion Media & Marketing (FMM) programme is designed to enable students to explore all aspects of FMM – from styling to advertising. Students are also encouraged to secure internships that put their skills into practice. Final year Fashion Media & Marketing student Penny Chan chatted to us about her graduating major project and the impressive range of internships she’s learned from over the last three years.

“Alongside my degree, I’ve spent a lot of time interning and as a result of this I am now working as a freelance Fashion Assistant for GQ Style.” Penny explained, “I got the job after doing an internship with them at the start of the year. In my role I’ve helped style and plan and then assisted on two major international Topman campaigns in which I helped style Liam Gallagher’s son Lennon which was pretty cool! I also worked on a Dr. Martens Spring/Summer ’18 campaign, a few British GQ and GQ Style editorials and I’ve assisted on Take That’s latest UK Arena tour, helping to dress the band. I’m currently taking time out from work at GQ Style to focus on my final major project but I’ll be back in a few weeks to help style a few London Fashion Week Men’s shows!”

Penny continued, “During the second year of my degree I interned at Dazed & Confused as a Junior Designer, creating imagery and content for their website, and creating content and presentations for clients including Adidas, Miu Miu and ASOS.

“At the beginning of my 3rd year I interned at Peter Jensen – one of my favourite fashion houses. During my time there I created content for their instagram, re-designed some of their stationery, and shoe boxes – I even got to help design graphics for their capsule collection in collaboration with Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants. One of the illustrations I designed made it to the final collection and is dropping in stores soon. They also showcased my design at London Fashion Week Men’s.”

Behind the scenes at the Plymouth College of Art – Fashion lookbook photoshoot

With her final major project deadline approaching, Penny has combined her love of graphic design with her magazine-house experience. She told us, “For my final major project I’m creating a zine titled ‘GIRLHOOD.’ The concept behind the zine is to “disrupt the system,” inspired by the punk movement and in protest against the highly polished photography and film in the fashion industry. I’ve networked with different photographers at the college to curate work for the zine, and have been able to really develop my graphic design skills.”

Each year, BA (Hons) Fashion students shoot a lookbook for their graduate collections, showcasing their final year projects in an industry-standard shoot featuring professional models, stylists and photographers. Go behind the scenes on this season’s lookbook shoot, captured by Plymouth College of Art BA (Hons) Film graduates.

Fashion Lookbook 2017 Behind the Scenes from Plymouth College of Art on Vimeo.

Plymouth College of Art’s dynamic and vibrant BA (Hons) Fashion and BA (Hons) Fashion Media & Marketing degree programmes are led by a team of industry savvy academics and technicians, all of whom are practicing artists and designer-makers in their own right, creating a winning combination that produces some of the hottest fashion talent in the UK.

BREAKING THROUGH, Plymouth College of Art Degree Shows

When: Saturday 10 to Thursday 22 June 2017, 10am-5pm. Free and open to all.

Where: Plymouth College of Art, Tavistock Place campus

GALVANISE, Plymouth College of Art Fashion Graduate Catwalk Shows

What: Fashion Graduate Collections. Tickets available over the phone (on 01752 203434) or at college reception.

Where: Plymouth School of Creative Arts, 22 Millbay Road, Plymouth PL1 3EG

When: Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 June, 2.30pm (free) and 7.30pm (£10)