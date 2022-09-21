Introducing Creative Review’s new podcast: Creativity Sucks!

A new podcast brought to you by Creative Review, Creativity Sucks! aims to look at some of the challenges facing the advertising and design worlds and how to fix them. In our first episode, we examine whether advertising is getting worse

By

You might wonder why Creative Review, a magazine that has spent the last 40 years championing commercial creativity, is producing a podcast with a title like this.

Naturally at CR we think creativity is vital – to business success and to help build a better society for everyone. However, it’s not easy making creative work, especially in a world where budgets are tight, competition is fierce, and it can feel like everyone wants to water down your brilliant idea.

So this podcast aims to take on some of those challenges and criticisms and cast a more sceptical eye over some of the obsessions and assumptions of the ad, design and brand worlds. Each episode is hosted by CR’s editor, Eliza Williams, and features contributions from those in the industry as well as those on the client side.

Stars of the first episode of Creativity Sucks!, from left: David Kolbusz, Melody Sylvester, Mark Denton

For this first episode, we will be tackling a question that never seems to go away: Is Advertising Getting Worse? This topic is debated by three ad experts: Mark Denton, David Kolbusz and Melody Sylvester.

You can listen to the episode below, as well as on all the usual podcast channels. This first series of Creativity Sucks! will feature six episodes, released biweekly. Future topics will include the role of advertising and design in politics, and ageism in the creativity industries. We hope you enjoy the show!

creativitysucks.podbean.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why we need more creatives in the C-Suite

Are creatives the missing piece of the executive puzzle? We talk to David Droga about his first year as CEO and creative chairman of Accenture Song and explore why creative leaders should be installed at the top table

Still image of a 2D animation in It's a Brum Ting, showing an angry red bull stood on top of a Birmingham landmark

Why mixed media ads are having a moment

A growing number of campaign films are bringing together different animation studios with contrasting styles. We look at why this approach has found favour recently – and how it can be a great way of showcasing new talent

Inside the VFX talent crisis

The VFX industry has been hit by talent shortages, leaving crews under-resourced and over-stretched. We speak to four facilities – DNEG, Coffee & TV, Framestore and Cheat – about what’s led to the recruitment issues in the UK and what can be done to remedy them

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

Atalanta Cover by Micaela Alcaino

Micaela Alcaino on the complexity of book cover design

Market researcher, avid reader, trend analyst, social media strategist – the modern book designer wears many hats, says multi-award-winning Micaela Alcaino, who’s capitalising on a renewed interest in beautiful covers. And she always reads the manuscript

