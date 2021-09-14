The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

By

In 1978, the Conservative party sent shockwaves through the heart of the UK’s political landscape with nothing but a poster. Released ahead of the 1979 general election, the poster depicted a dole queue snaking out from an employment office and disappearing into the distance, accompanied by the tagline, ‘Labour isn’t working’, and underneath, in ­smaller type, ‘Britain’s better off with the Conservatives’. The simplicity of the message was so effective that it helped change the course of politics in the UK, ending the career of Labour prime minister Jim Callaghan and ushering in the Thatcher era and 18 years of Tory rule.

The stunt also made a household name out of the young agency behind the design, headed up by two Iraqi-born brothers, Charles and Maurice Saatchi, who went on to create a spate of much-lauded creative work for the Conservatives in subsequent years.

Prior to the 1979 election, political ads in the UK were generally designed by enthusiastic supporters for free, but the success of Saatchi & Saatchi’s collaboration with the Tories ushered in a new era of political parties hiring advertising agencies to run their ­election campaigns.

Today, image is everything in politics. The way a political campaign looks and sounds has never been more important in determining how we choose to vote – be it Barack Obama’s hope-themed US presidential bid in 2008, or the ‘Take Back Control’ messaging used by the Vote Leave side that came to define the Brexit debate in the UK.

Top: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and some of her supporters during the 2018 campaign for New York’s 14th Congressional District © Corey Torpie; Above: Boris Johnson in a Love Actually spoof political broadcast during the 2019 UK general election

More from CR

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham