Polly Alderton’s photo series offers a candid yet romantic view of family life

Published as a book by Setanta Press, Alderton’s series examines the idea of the “family album” and taps into our compulsive desire to capture every moment of family life today

By

Based in the UK, Polly Alderton has photographed for the Sunday Times, the Observer and the BBC among many others. Her series of family portraits are featured in the latest release by Open Eye Gallery and Setanta Press, who together launched a project last year to highlight work by emerging or unpublished photographers. A new book is published in the series every two months, and Alderton’s book marks the ninth release.

Alderton’s work examines family life in scenes that are both familiar and romanticised. Children are shown mucking about around the home, at times posing for the camera and at other times caught unawares. Many of the images are bathed in the golden light of twilight, conjuring up an immediate sense of nostalgia in images freshly taken.

Alderton photographs the nurturing and patience required in bringing up children – one shot shows a young boy being sick into a kitchen bowl, while another shows two brothers peeing simultaneously into the same toilet – as well as moments of joy, intimacy and growing independence. We may not know these children but their lives are immediately recognisable.

Her series taps into our growing obsession, especially since the advent of the smart phone camera, of photographing every moment of family life, in an attempt to preserve it in memory. “I make work around the family album,” says Alderton of the series. “A compulsion to document everything in between the front doorstep pictures on the first day of school and Christmas Eve outside the church.

“It’s searching; endlessly enveloping our bodies into small gaps, under blankets, within bodies, muffling the sounds to gain clarity and find our way. Memory and sensation, when did I stop hanging upside down or pushing fingers deep into small holes to create big rips?” she writes in the book’s intro.

“I am hoarding too, giant vats of memories more reliable than my own; maybe? I’ll hunt each image for clues one day, I know it. There’s always been a piece missing.”

Polly Alderton is published by Setanta Books, priced £20 for a regular edition, £50 for a print edition; sentantabooks.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham