Pop Brixton is going eco-Viking for the winter

The south London community space – which includes offices, studios, cafes and food kiosks – has been freshly decked out using recycled and re-used materials. Local studio Upcircle worked to a Viking longhouse theme to create a space that would invite people in.

“We analysed the Vikings’ architecture to understand what were the main activities that happened in the space, the layout and how we could translate it into Pop Brixton,” the studio told CR. “This type of construction aims to unite the community to shelter, eat, drink and tell stories. And it was the main functions that we had to implement in our design.”

