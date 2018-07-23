Pop culture and pixels collide in Lil Ye Land platform game

Animator and illustrator Ali Graham has transported Kanye West into the digital realm for a Super Mario-style platform game, designing a set of levels inspired by the rapper’s Kids See Ghosts album

The game is a continuation of Graham’s series of Lil Ye caricatures, which are drawn as literal takes on Kanye West’s lyrics – the rapper brandishing a fly swat for “How long it take you to get so fly?” and eating a croissant for “In a French-ass restaurant”.

“Hip hop is so full of characters and source material that is larger than life, it lends itself so well to cartoons and animation,” explains Graham, who has also designed animated live visuals for Lil’ Yachty and The Who.

“The nice thing about most rappers is that they have iconic looks already well established (hair, clothes, chains etc) so it’s just about highlighting their key features and exaggerating them. It’s also about mirroring a bit of your subject matter’s personality, eg. it’s rare to see them smile.”

