Port redesigns: Dan Crowe talks through the changes to the magazine
The new issue of men’s magazine Port boasts a redesign throughout and, in a break from its long line of male cover stars, a female face on the cover. We talk to Editor Dan Crowe about the new look and new direction
To update and refresh the biannual Port – now on its 22nd issue – Crowe has brought Matt Willey, currently Art Director of the New York Times Magazine, back into the fold. Willey is one of the co-founders of Port who, along with Crowe and Creative Director Kuchar Swarar launched the title back in 2011.
Inside issue 22 there a raft of changes, which Crowe outlines below, but the most obvious one is the cover treatment. Depicted in a wash of hazy pink light, novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie becomes the second woman to feature on a Port cover in a striking photograph by Mamadi Doumbouya.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.