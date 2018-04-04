Port redesigns: Dan Crowe talks through the changes to the magazine

The new issue of men’s magazine Port boasts a redesign throughout and, in a break from its long line of male cover stars, a female face on the cover. We talk to Editor Dan Crowe about the new look and new direction

Cover of Port, 22

To update and refresh the biannual Port – now on its 22nd issue – Crowe has brought Matt Willey, currently Art Director of the New York Times Magazine, back into the fold. Willey is one of the co-founders of Port who, along with Crowe and Creative Director Kuchar Swarar launched the title back in 2011.

Inside issue 22 there a raft of changes, which Crowe outlines below, but the most obvious one is the cover treatment. Depicted in a wash of hazy pink light, novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie becomes the second woman to feature on a Port cover in a striking photograph by Mamadi Doumbouya.