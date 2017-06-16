Poster project celebrates Helvetica at 60

Husmee Studio has launched an online poster gallery to mark the 60th anniversary of the Helvetica typeface, featuring work by a range of graphic designers

Love it or loathe it, Helvetica remains one of the world’s most widely used and popular typefaces – and it turns 60 this year. To celebrate the occasion, Spanish studio Husmee invited 19 other graphic designers to design a poster based on the ubiquitous sans-serif, designed in 1957 by Max Miedinger and Eduard Hoffmann.

Mash Creative

The series is collected at 60helvetica.com, which launched this morning, and includes contributions from studios Build, Graphical House, Hey Studio, Spin and Toko and artists/designers Javier Mariscal and Patrick Thomas.

Shown here are seven of the posters – visit the tribute site to see the full set and also Husmee’s own poster advertising the collection.

Build

The list of participating studios is as follows: Atlas / Build / BVD / Empatía / Graphéine / Graphical House / Hey Studio / Husmee / Javier Mariscal / Mario Eskenazi / Mash Creative / Monumento (Ex Face) / Oscar Mariné / Patrick Thomas / Estudio Pep Carrió / Socio Design / Spin / Toko / Toormix / Waterhouse Cifuentes Design (Ex Vignelli Associates). The project is supported by Arjowiggins and AgpoGraf