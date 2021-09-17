New set of posters for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch released

The set of 12 posters showcase the film’s many, many stars and builds anticipation for the movie’s release, which was postponed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic

Described by Anderson as “a love letter to journalists”, The French Dispatch is set in a fictional French city in the 20th century and tells the stories of a series of articles that are published by the European outpost of an American newspaper.

It is Anderson’s first movie since his glorious stop-motion epic Isle of Dogs, and is anticipated as much by film fans as by those who have come to follow Anderson’s work for his meticulous production design and love of graphics. This is showcased in the new posters, which feature 12 devoted to individual actors in the film as well as an overall release poster clearly inspired by the cover of the Beatles’ Sgt Pepper.

The 12 character posters highlight the array of stars Anderson has attracted to the film including regular collaborator Bill Murray – who plays the editor of The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun – Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Lyna Khoudri, and Jeffrey Wright.

The backgrounds to the posters offer clues to the characters’ back stories and the themes in the film, including activism and revolution, art, power and, of course, journalism.

The French Dispatch is released globally on October 22, and the October/November issue of Creative Review will feature interviews with some of the graphic designers who have worked on the movie.

searchlightpictures.com/thefrenchdispatch