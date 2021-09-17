New set of posters for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch released

The set of 12 posters showcase the film’s many, many stars and builds anticipation for the movie’s release, which was postponed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic

By

Described by Anderson as “a love letter to journalists”, The French Dispatch is set in a fictional French city in the 20th century and tells the stories of a series of articles that are published by the European outpost of an American newspaper.

It is Anderson’s first movie since his glorious stop-motion epic Isle of Dogs, and is anticipated as much by film fans as by those who have come to follow Anderson’s work for his meticulous production design and love of graphics. This is showcased in the new posters, which feature 12 devoted to individual actors in the film as well as an overall release poster clearly inspired by the cover of the Beatles’ Sgt Pepper.

The 12 character posters highlight the array of stars Anderson has attracted to the film including regular collaborator Bill Murray – who plays the editor of The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun – Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Lyna Khoudri, and Jeffrey Wright.

The backgrounds to the posters offer clues to the characters’ back stories and the themes in the film, including activism and revolution, art, power and, of course, journalism.

The French Dispatch is released globally on October 22, and the October/November issue of Creative Review will feature interviews with some of the graphic designers who have worked on the movie.

searchlightpictures.com/thefrenchdispatch

Latest from CR

More from CR

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham