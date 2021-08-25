How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

By

Once upon a time, brands could cover up their mistakes. Off-colour remarks from the CEO, adverts made in poor taste and any other embarrassing gaffes could largely be smoothed over, with the majority of the public none the wiser. Thanks to the internet, today that’s no longer possible.

Now news spreads faster than ever, so when a brand like Peloton makes an alarmingly sexist bike ad, Rio Tinto destroys an Aboriginal site, or The Ivy Asia releases a racist promo video, they find themselves – and rightly so – an immediate subject of public fury.

These days, PR crises can take many forms, says Jane Austin, founder of PR agency Persuasion Communications. “It could be an ill-thought-out tweet in the heat of the moment, a real core issue inside a company where staff and the public are talking about it, or something like bad service or a lack of supply for demand,” she tells CR. “There’s a lot of reasons why a less-than-appealing message can emerge and grow in volume in ways that can be damaging.”

More from CR

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham