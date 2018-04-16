Praline focuses on imagery for FACT Liverpool rebrand

Type plays a supporting role in FACT Liverpool’s new visual identity, which acts as a frame for full bleed imagery.

By

The arts organisation’s new logotype turns the letters of its name into the four corners of a frame that expands and contracts to showcase photography, stills, and digitally generated visuals

