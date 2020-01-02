Predictions for a new decade: Gem Fletcher

To mark the start of the 2020s, we’ve asked a selection of our regular writers and columnists to offer up some predictions of what lies ahead for the creative industries. Here, art director Gem Fletcher hopes for a revolution in photography

Thinking about what’s next is as much about our past as it is our future. What will the last decade of photography be remembered for? Will we look at this time as being defined by empirical mass, the era of billions of images infiltrating our lives in every avenue imaginable?

Will it be remembered for Instagram and how that square format became a tool of power, leverage and capitalism? Will it be remembered as the era when everyone became a photographer? Where influencers behind the lens were more desirable than professional photographers? Or will it be defined by a generation re-picturing the self, dismantling the white patriarchal gaze and the rise of the selfie?

We don’t know right now how history will judge us, but as we enter a new decade, photography is more ubiquitous than ever before.

We all like to think that we live in a pivotal moment, but in this instance, we are right when it comes to what happens next for photography. The last decade saw the medium shift and evolve in ways unimaginable.