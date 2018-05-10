Price it Right: Association of Illustrators’ new campaign to make pay fairer

The campaign has been launched in collaboration with the European Illustrators Forum, and is aiming to give illustrators more confidence when it comes to pricing their work.

Artwork by Nishant Choksi

The Association of Illustrators (AOI) has partnered with the European Illustrators Forum on a new campaign that hopes to put an end to low and unpaid work across the industry. Price it Right has been launched by the two organisations, who collectively have a membership of over 14,000 illustrators, agents and students, to build on the work of previous campaigns tackling issues around fair pricing.

