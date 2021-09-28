Lifting the lid on Pringles’ new rebrand

Snack brand Pringles has revealed the first update to its mascot in 20 years. JKR creative director Della Lawrence takes us through the new branding, including Mr P’s widely discussed haircut

Pringles has unveiled its first mascot update in 20 years as part of a global redesign led by Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR). The new look has cropped up in several markets over the past year – in parts of Asia, as well as a stepped approach in the US – and is hitting shelves in the UK this month as part of the European rollout, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the brand’s launch in the UK.

At the heart of the new design is an update to the brand mascot, Julius Pringles (otherwise known as Mr P). Originally designed by Arch Drummond in 1967, the most recent version of the mascot wasn’t fit for digital, according to JKR creative director Della Lawrence, namely in that it was becoming difficult to work down into small executions.