Dalston studio Print Club’s first book offers a step by step guide to screen printing along with advice on selling your work, building a brand and organising exhibitions

Dalston studio Print Club has provided space for artists to make screen prints since 2007. It now has over 500 members and runs screen printing workshops and exhibitions as well as an online shop.

To mark its tenth anniversary, the studio has teamed up with some of its members to produce a comprehensive guide to screen printing.

Screen Printing: The Ultimate Studio Guide from Sketchbook to Squeegee is aimed at professional artists, hobbyists and anyone with an interest in the medium. It begins with a brief history of screen printing, a run down of the materials involved and step by step guides to each stage of the process – from artworking a design to colour mixing and cleaning up mistakes.

It also features step by step guides to achieving a range of techniques including monoprinting, stencilling and gold foiling. Each one is written by an artist who has mastered that technique: Kate Gibb has put together a guide to collaging, Steve Wilson explains how to overlay colours and Rob Ryan demonstrates how to make papercut prints.

Other chapters provide advice on turning your art into a business. Ad creative and artist Dave Buonaguidi highlights the importance of building good relationships with galleries and creating prints that will sell, graphic designer Lucille Clerc shares her tips for building a presence on social media and Jo Ham – whose monochrome prints have been sold in Colette, Liberty and Topshop – has penned a guide to branding yourself and standing out in a crowded market.

Kate Higginson – who oversees the business side of Print Club and curates exhibitions with founders Fred Higginson and Rose Stallard – offers advice on planning and organising a show.

The book is packed with helpful tips for novices and experts looking to try out new techniques, boost their profile or make money from their work.

Screen prints on display at an exhibition to promote the book’s launch

It is published by Thames and Hudson and costs £24.95. You can order copies here.