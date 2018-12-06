Nikki Miller, Workfront Marketing Manager, interviews Sam Jacobs, Creative Director, Marketing at Oliver/The Guardian about how the Guardian’s in-house team works

The in-house marketing team at The Guardian is provided by Oliver, which specialises in providing ad teams that are built inside companies. Jacobs works across the Guardian brand, including helping drive its membership and subscriptions efforts (read more about the Guardian’s in-house team here).

The following conversation was filmed at Workfront’s stage at this year’s Festival of Marketing.