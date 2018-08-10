Promenade du Port: an experiment in luxury shopping

With a mix of world-famous and independent brands, temporary pop-ups and art exhibitions, Promenade du Port is not your average shopping mall. We talk to its founder Andrea Brugnoni about his vision for the site and changing perceptions of luxury

Porto Cervo is famous for two things: its beautiful beaches, with white sand and clear turquoise water, and its heritage as a luxe resort for wealthy tourists, celebs and royals. The town’s marina is owned by the Qatari Investment Group, and is home to multi-million pound yachts and a “retail village” owned by Harrods. The area is home to upscale hotels, hilltop villas and restaurants serving everything from sushi to Sardinian seafood.

Porto Cervo is certainly glamorous, but it isnt exactly a cultural hub. It is not the kind of place you would expect to find an exhibition of photographs by Horst, or Polaroids by Guy Bourdin, or retail pop-ups from emerging fashion brands.

But a few minutes walk from the marina, at the Promenade du Port, you can find just that. The luxury shopping mall is home to small gallery spaces, eateries and stores selling furniture, jewellery high-end fashion, eyewear and even vintage Vespa scooters.