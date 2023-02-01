New ad raises awareness of the challenges of working with cancer

Created by Publicis Groupe, the ad campaign will appear at the Super Bowl this year, and aims to highlight the need to support colleagues with cancer in the workplace

Campaigning around cancer has taken many forms, though most advertising tends to focus on the impact that a diagnosis and treatment can have on an individual or on family life. This new spot treads a different path by looking at the way that cancer can affect working life.

It is part of a new initiative, Working with Cancer, launched by Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe, at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month. After being diagnosed and treated for cancer last year, Sadoun has formed the programme, with the support of major brands, to help create an open and supportive work culture for cancer sufferers.

Founding partners include Abbvie, Adobe, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, BT, Citi, Google, Haleon, Labcorp, L’Oréal, Lloyd’s, LVMH, Marriott, McDonald’s, Meta, Mondelez, Microsoft, MSD, Nestlé, Omnicom, Pepsico, Renault Group, Sanofi, Toyota, Unilever, Verizon, and Walmart.

Released in time for World Cancer Day on February 4, the new campaign is centred around a TV spot directed by Elena Petitti Di Roreto and Martin de Thurah, which depicts the often harrowing journey of cancer patients and the vital importance of workplace support.

It is accompanied by a series of OOH and digital ads which focus on the fact that half of us will be diagnosed with cancer in our lifetime, so we all share a responsibility to support cancer patients at work. The campaign is supported by $100m in media donated by a wide range of partners and will also air at the Super Bowl on February 12, marking the first time a holding company has invested in a spot at the game.

Credits:

Agency: Publicis Groupe

Film:

CCO: Marco Venturelli

Head of Art: Maud Robaglia

Creatives: Laura Aondio, Francesca Vitello

Production Company: Henry

Directors: Elena Petitti Di Roreto, Martin de Thurah

OOH:

CCO: Andy Bird

Art Director: Truman Florence

Designer: Jimmy Campbell