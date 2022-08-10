Queer Britain museum

Behind the scenes at Queer Britain

We speak to the co-founder of the UK’s first LGBTQ+ museum about the challenges of bringing it to life, and how brands can support queer communities without rainbow washing

By

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Pride in London, an annual event that sees the LGBTQ+ community and its allies out in full force in the heart of the city. While it is undoubtedly an occasion for celebration, understanding the history behind Pride is also vital. The very first Pride parade took place in New York City in 1970 in the wake of a violent police raid in a gay bar, which sparked a series of demonstrations and riots and effectively kickstarted the Gay Liberation movement.

In the UK, queer history has become more prominent in mainstream spaces in recent years – be it in the form of TV dramas such as Channel 4’s It’s A Sin or exhibitions including Tate Britain’s Queer British Art. The sad dichotomy of advances in LGBTQ+ visibility and acceptance, however, is the rise in homophobic and transphobic hate crimes. Reports of sexual orientation hate crimes recorded by UK police forces in 2021 rose from an average of 1,456 a month from January to April to 2,211 from May to August alone, according to the Guardian.

Queer Britain museum
Top: Ad campaign for Queer Britain from M&C Saatchi; Queer Britain space in London

It is against this backdrop that Queer Britain, otherwise known as the UK’s first LGBTQ+ museum, opens its doors in London’s King’s Cross. Set to be the largest of its kind in the world, the museum will reflect every race, gender, and orientation under the LGBTQ+ umbrella in a bid to preserve histories that have been ignored or destroyed – while offering a permanent space for communities to come together.

More from CR

Examining Virgil Abloh’s legacy

Following the opening of Figures of Speech, a retrospective of Virgil Abloh’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, curator and collaborator Antwaun Sargent talks about Abloh’s wide-ranging influence on culture

Brands & Creativity

In this special report we look at eight brands that are leading the way with creativity and design, and examine the trends that are important for brands right now

Still of a woman blowing bubble gum with the Nike logo in Nike's Never Settle, Never Done campaign for the Euros 2022

The rise and rise of women’s football

Fresh from working on Nike’s new spot to mark the Euros this month, Wieden + Kennedy London’s Ankita Tobit talks to us about how the narrative around the women’s game has moved on in the last few years and where opportunities lie for brands

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Cannes Lions Festival 2022 - The Moment Is Now

Ryan Reynolds on how to make advertising fun

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week, actor and marketer Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts on humour, responding to culture, and managing anxiety; and also introduced his new talent initiative, Creative Ladder

Image by eamesBot via Shutterstock

How can brands weather inflation?

Siegel+Gale strategy director Patrick Kampff shares his ‘four A’ guide to getting through inflation – and discusses why empathy and emotion is critical for brands to survive the economic crisis

Image by kodukits via Shutterstock

The big money questions: a guide for new creatives

Pay rises, day rates, dilemmas about prioritising money or creative opportunities – young creatives have a lot to get their heads around. We asked OMSE founder James Kape, copywriter Ellen Ling and the Talent Business partner Anna Green for advice

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

DESIGNER

LONDON

SERVICE DESIGN LEAD

LONDON