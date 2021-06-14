Raman Djafari directs stunning animation for Warp Records’ Squid

Coming in at over eight minutes long, the video for the song Pamphlets explores “the feeling of being unfit, unlovable, not compatible and the manic anxiety and stress that this results in,” according to Djafari

The video centres on a character who struggles to engage with the world he sees going past his window. “I wanted to explore a state of mind that I have found myself in many times, of fearing to go outside and being confronted with everything that one cannot love about themselves,” says Djafari.

The director depicts the character’s suffering through beautiful and compelling design and animation, which amply articulate his pain. Says Djafari: “This is a video that relates to my own experiences as well as it is a solidarisation with everyone that has been made to feel this way.”

Credits:

Director: Raman Djafari

Production Company: Blinkink

Record Label: Warp Records