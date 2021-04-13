How changing the design canon will change the industry

US designer and Rhode Island School of Design professor Ramon Tejada’s ongoing project Decolonizing Design aims to make the industry more accessible. Here he talks about the importance of changing the narrative both for his students and the industry as a whole

By

Decolonizing Design is a culmination of thoughts and ideas that had been ruminating inside of Ramon Tejada for a long time. For the designer, the fact it’s now 2021 and our understanding of design, and graphic design specifically, is still so narrow is a huge problem. “Design history, theory, and practice, from what I can tell in North America and in Europe, is just very monolithically white. Let’s just be honest,” he says. “The field has parked its narrative in a very specific geographical place, which is very Northern European, and that creates a problem when most of the world is not Northern European.” 

It is certainly true that the most celebrated or emulated design work is typically work created in the last 100 years or so, particularly Bauhaus or Swiss Design. “We have to realise that our design history is not the history, it’s one of many histories,” says Tejada. “It’s almost like there is one single textbook that tells you about the history of the field. At this point it’s useless, and we need to be aware of that.”

Decolonizing Design aims to undo this and help people to shift their perspective, open up design and make room for other narratives. “‘Decolonising’ is a complicated word, so I would encourage people to really do some self digging in terms of what it means,” says Tejada. “It can mean a lot of different things, depending on where you’re coming from. For me, it is about opening up spaces for all those narratives, stories, ideas, theories, and concepts that we’re not giving space to,” he says. “It is also about having an awareness that a lot things have been stolen, including land, histories, people and labour, and realising the value people have gotten from that.”  

Top: Tia y pa pink pattern, Notes from being a Dominican York by Ramon Tejada. Above: The Decolonizing Design Reader, v2, printed. Compiled by Ramon Tejada, 2019

More from CR

Making sense of the NFT gold rush

NFTs have been all over the news, spreading a mix of confusion and excitement in equal measure. Here, James Britton, group managing director at Stink Studios, explores what opportunities they might open up for artists and designers

How design is bringing new places to life

The past year has created a new emphasis on our surroundings, leading to an acute awareness of whether areas really serve their communities. We explore how place branding and marketing have been adjusted to reflect this

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Confessions of a former Trump designer

As the founder of social impact agency Smakk, Katie Klencheski’s mission feels a million miles away from the Trump Hotels brand that she helped establish in the early noughties. She discusses how the experience taught her the importance of practicing what you preach

Documenting the drag explosion

Armed with her camera, Linda Simpson found herself at the heart of New York’s burgeoning drag scene in the 80s. Her new book gives an insight into the hedonistic heights and melancholic lows that came to define the era

An oral history of the Old Spice ads

First launched in 2010, Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s shirtless one-shot ads for P&G brand Old Spice turned heads and spawned a cascade of spinoffs. We retrace how the ads were made with the creatives as well as The Man himself, Isaiah Mustafa

The golden age of webcomics

Dwindling attention spans and a hunger for immediate punchlines mean webcomics are flourishing – and they have plenty to teach us about what the internet finds funny. We talk to artists Alex Norris, Sarah Andersen and Reza Farazmand to find out more

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham