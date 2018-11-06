Dieter Rams’ designs for Braun, and those of the Braun design team working under his direction, are celebrated in a beautiful new series of images created by photographer James Day, art director Gem Fletcher and set designer Kei Yoshino

Creative Review: What is it about Rams’ work that you wanted to explore in the series?

James Day: I have always loved the stylish simplicity of Rams’ designs for Braun, ever since I was given the classic alarm clock for my tenth birthday. I love the way he takes everyday, yet important objects in our lives and refines their design to its core elements while maintaining a strong and consistent aesthetic.

