Rapha marks 13 decades of the Tour de France with new poster exhibition

The retailer is celebrating the world’s most famous bike race with a display of striking poster designs, including works by Paul Smith and Accept & Proceed

Amid a tasty summer of sporting events, one of the highlights has got to be the annual La Grande Boucle, otherwise known as the Tour de France. Arguably the most famous bike race in the world, it has become something of a sporting institution since its first edition in the early 1900s.

Sportswear brand Rapha is marking this year’s edition of the event with a series of offerings at its cult clubhouses, including daily race screenings, sweepstakes, a special menu and tribute rides. To mark 13 decades of the tour, the retailer is also hosting an exhibition at its recent revamped London clubhouse in Soho.

Top: Photo © Honor Elliott. Above: Paul Smith

Accept & Proceed

Choque le Goff

Titled 13, the show features a series of graphic posters by 13 designers and design studios ranging from well-known cycling fanatic Paul Smith to A Practice for Everyday Life. Other contributors include Choque le Goff, BCMH, Studio Lowrie, Colophon Foundry, Soft Power, Accept & Proceed, Actual Source, Rapha Studio, Nosport, Commercial Type, and Colin Doerffler.

The designers were tasked with representing one decade of the race in their own unique style, drawing on the rich history and stories hidden within the event’s various eras.

NoSport

Colophon Foundry

Colin Doerffler

13 is on display at Rapha’s London clubhouse until July 28. A limited run of 20 prints per design will be available, priced at £75 each; rapha.cc