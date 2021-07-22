Rapha marks 13 decades of the Tour de France with new poster exhibition

The retailer is celebrating the world’s most famous bike race with a display of striking poster designs, including works by Paul Smith and Accept & Proceed

By

Amid a tasty summer of sporting events, one of the highlights has got to be the annual La Grande Boucle, otherwise known as the Tour de France. Arguably the most famous bike race in the world, it has become something of a sporting institution since its first edition in the early 1900s.

Sportswear brand Rapha is marking this year’s edition of the event with a series of offerings at its cult clubhouses, including daily race screenings, sweepstakes, a special menu and tribute rides. To mark 13 decades of the tour, the retailer is also hosting an exhibition at its recent revamped London clubhouse in Soho.

Top: Photo © Honor Elliott. Above: Paul Smith
Accept & Proceed
Choque le Goff

Titled 13, the show features a series of graphic posters by 13 designers and design studios ranging from well-known cycling fanatic Paul Smith to A Practice for Everyday Life. Other contributors include Choque le Goff, BCMH, Studio Lowrie, Colophon Foundry, Soft Power, Accept & Proceed, Actual Source, Rapha Studio, Nosport, Commercial Type, and Colin Doerffler.

The designers were tasked with representing one decade of the race in their own unique style, drawing on the rich history and stories hidden within the event’s various eras.

NoSport
Colophon Foundry
Colin Doerffler

13 is on display at Rapha’s London clubhouse until July 28. A limited run of 20 prints per design will be available, priced at £75 each; rapha.cc

Latest from CR

More from CR

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham