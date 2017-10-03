CR Recommends

Brand Up North’s Jamie Kelly on living and working in Lancashire

Miriam Rayman’s piece From Shoreditch to the Shires, which examined the consequences of creatives abandoning London and other major cities to relocate in the country or smaller towns, has sparked a huge amount of debate here on CR. We’re following up with a series of interviews with creatives who have made similar moves, starting with Jamie Kelly of Brand Up North

An introduction to North Korean design

Nicholas Bonner’s book Made in North Korea offers a rare glimpse into the visual culture of the totalitarian state – from cigarette and food packaging to postcards and airline tickets. We talk to Bonner about the North Korean graphic design industry and how the role of packaging and ephemera differs in such a society

