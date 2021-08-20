Leeds City Council launches bold rebrand of youth platform Breeze

Created by strategic brand studio Kiss Branding, the project features a new brand identity, website and membership app

By

Leeds City Council has run Breeze for the past 20 years, offering activities, events and discounts to under 19 year-olds across the city. To coincide with the launch of a new membership app, it commissioned Kiss Branding to refresh the identity of the platform, to take in a diverse audience of toddlers, kids and teens plus also parents and tourists in the city.

Kiss Branding created a contemporary campaign featuring bright and bold typography and illustration, created in-house. “We landed on the concept of ‘Freedom’s a Breeze’ as a core brand idea,” says Poonam Saini, creative director at Kiss. “Breeze makes finding activities and discounts in Leeds ‘easy breezy’ so it was important that our new brand embodies this sense of simplicity and contentment.

“The swooping logo and typography, playful yet refined colour palette along with contemporary, inclusive illustrations come together to create a brand worthy of the Breeze offering – a world away from the typical ‘town council’ identity they had previously.”

“Kiss Branding really delved deep into understanding the purpose and meaning behind Breeze and helped us find our brand ‘soul’,” says Rosie Heard, communications manager for Breeze. “The whole process was really inspiring and thought-provoking, making the team question what, how and why we deliver. Not only have they created a brilliant brand for Breeze that fits purpose, but they have also helped inspire and reinvigorate our team, breathing new life into Breeze and everything we do.”

kissbranding.co.uk

