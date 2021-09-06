Rebranding faith

As religious and spiritual organisations turn to design and branding to reach wider audiences, we examine what these new trends suggest about the role of faith in society and culture

By

At a glance, Omse’s standout project of 2020 feels like an identity for something like Depop, or a Glossier-style cosmetics brand: modern, minimal and bold. The bright neon orange tote bag accented with ticker tape-like straps; the nonchalant clashing of sans serif and serif type; the street photography aesthetic of the campaign – so far, so trendy east London. And it is, but it’s branding for a church, now billed as a “cathedral of creativity”.

Omse’s much-celebrated work for Hackney Church, which has since been extended to take in a number of east London churches under the umbrella Saint, is one of many recent projects that seem to suggest graphic design for spirituality is having a shakeup.

Anecdotally, there’s a significant appetite for good design from religious-based clients who are starting to look beyond the often tired, frequently business-like agencies that specialise in religious projects. Since the Saint work, a number of religious organisations around the world have started using more ­forward-thinking design work, and even ripping off Saint’s distinctive black and bright orange colour palette and window-shaped graphic device.

Meanwhile, those brands underpinned by spirituality seem determined to shake off clichés of shoddy serif ­typefaces and wishy-washy, rather ‘auntie-with-a-new-hobby’-like images of sunsets over fields.

More from CR

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham