Corruption Detector: the app naming and shaming Brazil’s politicians

Created by Grey Brasil for ReclameAQUI, the face recognition app allows voters to check whether politicians have been implicated in Brazil’s corruption scandal ahead of its election.

Since 2014, Brazil has been embroiled in one of the biggest corruption scandals of the past decade. It began with an investigation called Operation Car Wash that looked into whether executives at state-owned oil company Petrobras had accepted bribes from construction firms, but has since grown to include more than 80 politicians and prominent business people. Even those in the highest echelons of politics have failed to remain untainted by the scandal, including former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

