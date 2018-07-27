Red Bull Radio celebrates the beauty of clubbing with new podcast
Nightclubbing will delve into the visual history of famous clubs around the world, ranging from Birmingham’s post-industrial dance music temple House of God to Bollywood’s Western-influenced 70s disco Studio 29
Red Bull’s eponymous radio channel is venturing into the visually alluring, post-watershed world of clubs with its latest show, Nightclubbing. Conceived by Red Bull Music Festivals Editor Todd L. Burns along with radio producer and reporter Julia Alsop, the show will explore six of the world’s most famous clubs – both past and present – and their wider impact on contemporary culture.
The idea for Nightclubbing was born following the public response to a number of articles previously published by Red Bull around the subject. “The one thing that kept coming in while reporting these stories was ‘Wow, the way these people talk about these nightclubs is so compelling!’” says Burns. “We thought it would be amazing to hear the passion in the voices of the folks that love these nightclubs.”
