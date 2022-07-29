This American Red Cross PSA appeals to horror fans’ love of blood

Stranger Things DOP Matt Spicer directs the ad, which encourages horror film lovers to stop revelling in gory scenes and instead go and give blood

Neve Campbell – who was in the original 1996 horror hit Scream, as well as several sequels – stars in the spot, which both celebrates and sends up the conventions of the scary movie genre.

It features well-worn tropes including the lone women running from the killer, instead of finding a weapon, and a cheerleading camp which just happens to be situated next to an abandoned insane asylum. “Guess I’m going to waste all this blood by dying in a predictable horror movie,” says one man, as he tries to hold a shed full of zombies at bay.

The point of the campaign, created by BBDO New York, is to remind viewers that however much they enjoy bloodshed in the movies – and apparently 50% of Americans love film gore – that doesn’t translate to the donation figures, with only 3% of the US giving blood.

Although it’s comedic in tone, the PSA delivers a serious message about how many Americans need blood, and what a profound difference donation can make.

Credits:

Agency: BBDO New York

CCOs: Luiz Sanches, Matt MacDonald

CDs: Robert Danino, Victor Roa, Ricky Anolik, Paul Elicker

DOP: Caleb Heymann

Director: Matt Spicer

Production Company: Division Seven