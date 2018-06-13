Reimagining the art of the beautiful game
As art and football mag OOF releases its second issue to coincide with the World Cup, co-founder Justin Hammond talks about the relationship between the two disciplines and why he won’t be featuring another illustration of Eric Cantona anytime soon
Football and art aren’t generally considered to be the most comfortable of bedfellows. OOF – a biannual print magazine that looks at how visual culture crosses over with the sport – begs to differ, however. It probably helps that the duo behind the publication is Time Out’s visual art editor Eddy Frankel and curator Justin Hammond, both of whom also happen to be massive football fans.
The idea for the magazine came about after a chance first meeting when Frankel went to review one of Hammond’s exhibitions at his eponymous gallery in North London, after which the two of them ended up in the pub (“where all the best ideas happen,” says Hammond).
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk