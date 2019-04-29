Reimagining the Moomins for the small screen

Sky has brought Tove Jansson’s loveable Moomin characters to life in a new animated TV show, with help from Aardman director Steve Box and the artist’s niece Sophia Jansson. We delve into the creative process behind the series

Finnish-Swedish artist Tove Jansson wore many hats during her creative career, whether as a painter or a prolific political cartoonist, using her talents to condemn the likes of Hitler and Stalin. She is best known though, for her picture books detailing the adventures of a family of cute, hippo-like creatures known as the Moomins, which have since sold millions of copies worldwide and been translated into 44 languages. The Moomin empire has also spawned various offshoots over the years, including ad campaign appearances, comic strips and even an opera.

Over eight decades since the release of the first book, and 30 years since the last Moomin-inspired TV show, Jansson’s beautifully drawn characters have been recreated in CGI form for a new animated series on Sky. Moominvalley is based on the original Moomin stories, as well as the artist’s comic strips for Finnish newspaper Ny Tid. The series follows the trials and tribulations of main character Moomintroll, and the important life lessons he learns along the way with the help of his family and friends.