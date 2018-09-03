Remote working and the challenges it throws up for leaders

Remote working is becoming commonplace for creative teams. Richard Banfield looks at what is driving the change and how leaders must adapt to this new way of working

Today it’s rare to find a company that doesn’t have some degree of remote or distributed team. Larger creative or design teams may still choose to have a permanent office, but often have a combination of co-located and remote workers. Smaller teams sometimes forego this option and ditch the office completely. And, more frequently companies are created from inception with the intention to remain distributed for the life of the business. Whatever the reason for working remotely, distributed teams can be both a blessing and a curse.