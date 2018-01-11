Each year, the Creative Review Photography Annual celebrates great images and the people who make them. As well as showcasing outstanding photographs for books, magazines and ad campaigns, we celebrate the emerging photographers who are shaping the future of the industry through our Zeitgeist Award.

This year’s Zeitgeist Award is sponsored by EIZO. Nadine Ijewere is one of five photographers to receive the award and was selected for challenging convention in fashion and creating beautiful images that celebrate diversity.

As part of this partnership, EIZO and Sheffield creative agency Peter + Paul worked with Ijewere to create an original short film titled Rêver.

Ijewere was asked to respond to the theme of colour and has created a beautiful film that captures the greens, greys and gorgeous hillscapes of the Isle of Skye. Footage of snow-topped hills is combined with vivid shots of models underwater and bathed in red light.

Ijewere’s work challenges cultural stereotypes and what she perceives as a narrow view of beauty. She often casts models on the street or through Instagram and aims to show that beauty is not “just one look”.

In the making-of film below, she discusses her creative process and the inspiration for Rêver. You can also read our interview with her from the Photography Annual here.

EIZO are committed to the creation of great images, so have spent the last few years travelling around the world, meeting some of the best image makers in their field and finding out how they work and why colour is so vital when making something amazing.