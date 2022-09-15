Black and white photogaph of a marquee at R/GA London Away day

How R/GA is making the hybrid experiment work

We talk to R/GA London’s Rebecca Bezzina about the highs and lows of going fully flexible, and how the agency has created a hybrid and remote working environment that’s helping it to flourish

By

“It’s not perfect, I can tell you that now,” says Rebecca Bezzina, senior vice president and managing director of the London branch of R/GA. Since the pandemic, the creative agency has moved to a fully flexible working environment, meaning employees can decide when and how they work.

This means some are on remote contracts, and potentially working from a location outside of R/GA offices, while others have adopted a hybrid approach, coming into the office as they wish. There are no mandated days – although R/GA has set up more regular in-person meetings for the company as a whole. Bezzina describes it as “the biggest experiment we’re all part of right now”.

Conversations around remote and hybrid working can provoke impassioned responses, from both staunchly pro and anti camps. Whatever your personal feelings about it, there’s no denying the challenges that come with adapting to a new way of doing business. Bezzina says that R/GA has consistently measured employees’ feelings on the topic. She says that while most people want to be in the office only a couple of days a week, the shift to hybrid has been bumpy at times.

“I think what’s interesting for a leader in building a creative culture is that you do, over time, erode the culture [with hybrid or remote working], and need to make sure you’re creating it in a different way now,” she tells CR. “It’s also making sure you get the curiosity and creativity and connection you get in an office, when you’re around people physically. How do you replace some of those things? Therefore, we’re not doing just what we did before. We’re trying to employ new ways while recognising that ­people still want flexibility.”

More from CR

Still image of a 2D animation in It's a Brum Ting, showing an angry red bull stood on top of a Birmingham landmark

Why mixed media ads are having a moment

A growing number of campaign films are bringing together different animation studios with contrasting styles. We look at why this approach has found favour recently – and how it can be a great way of showcasing new talent

Bridging the Gap

In this new report, we shine a light on some under-acknowledged gaps in the creative industries and examine how these might be closed

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

Atalanta Cover by Micaela Alcaino

Micaela Alcaino on the complexity of book cover design

Market researcher, avid reader, trend analyst, social media strategist – the modern book designer wears many hats, says multi-award-winning Micaela Alcaino, who’s capitalising on a renewed interest in beautiful covers. And she always reads the manuscript

Examining Virgil Abloh’s legacy

Following the opening of Figures of Speech, a retrospective of Virgil Abloh’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, curator and collaborator Antwaun Sargent talks about Abloh’s wide-ranging influence on culture

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON