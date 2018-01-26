Rheanna Lingham of the One Year On programme talks next steps for new designers

As curator of the One Year On programme at New Designers, Rheanna Lingham offers up some advice for new design businesses keen to starting making their mark on the world

The One Year On programme is a key part of the annual New Designers exhibition at the Business Design Centre in London, showcasing a selection of over 70 design companies from graphic design studios and illustrators, to jewelers, product and fashion designers.

If you’re interested in applying to be part of this year’s intake you have until the end of the month to send your details in – applications close on January 31 (see newdesigners.com).

