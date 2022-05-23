Graphic showing multicoloured illustrations of plants, created as part of the new visual identity by Design Bridge

A colourful rebrand for gardening charity RHS

Design Bridge has injected energy back into the historic charity, including illustrations that reflect the seasonal changes of the natural world

By

Gardening has been given a new image in recent years. Between newcomers like Patch, Sproutl and Bloom Box Club using design to encourage a new generation of gardeners, YouTube shows and TV series teaching us more about the plant kingdom, plus lockdowns spent confined to our houses and gardens, it seems like people have become engaged with plant life than ever before.

The RHS is the UK’s leading gardening charity and serves gardening enthusiasts and professionals through resources, day visits to its gardens, and events like the annual RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which takes place this week.

Graphic showing the new RHS lettering as part of the new visual identity by Design Bridge

As crops, flowers and houseplants kick into gear with the warmer weather, the RHS has unveiled a rebrand by Design Bridge that brings the charity’s many sprawling sub-identities and activities under one cohesive brand.

“Using the design idea of the transformative power of growth, we designed visuals that are consistently evolving and transforming,” said Design Bridge creative director Tim Vary. “By layering textures, vibrant seasonal colour palettes and a mix of historical botanical illustrations and typefaces alongside new moving imagery, we formed a design system which is reflective of both the past, present and future of the organisation.”

Photograph of RHS outdoor signage featuring the new visual identity by Design Bridge

The palettes were chosen to reflect the idea of different seasons and the vast spectrum of colours seen across RHS gardens. Paul Desmond’s illustrations feel like a particularly good match: they’re colourful, loud and busy, but so is nature, and yet, at the same time, they feel traditional enough to gel comfortably with the charity’s heritage of over 200 years. Similarly, the RHS logotype and lock-up have been been redesigned, reflecting a more contemporary aesthetic while maintaining the core elements of the previous designs.

A supporting brand campaign called We Speak Plant was created in collaboration with ad agency Wunderman Thompson.

Photograph of an RHS booklet featuring the new visual identity by Design Bridge
RHS booklets featuring the new visual identity by Design Bridge
Photograph of an RHS membership desk and new posters featuring the new visual identity by Design Bridge
Photograph of RHS decorative poster of an illustrated flower, featuring the new visual identity by Design Bridge
Photograph of RHS booklets featuring the new visual identity by Design Bridge
Photograph of RHS outdoor signage, which reads "Love it today, grow it tomorrow", featuring the new visual identity by Design Bridge

designbridge.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER