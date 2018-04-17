Richard Banfield on product, experience and why “it’s the best time to be a designer”

Co-founder of  product and experience design consultancy Fresh Tilled Soil, Richard Banfield will be contributing regularly to CR. Here we interview him about the changing nature of the design industry and the skills designers need to thrive

By

Banfield has published three books. His latest (with Nate Walkingshaw and Martin Eriksson) is Product Leadership: How Top Product Leaders Launch Great Products and Build Successful Teams. Design Leadership was his second book published by O’Reilly. The first was Design Sprint: A Practical Guidebook for Building Great Digital Products, which he co-authored with C Todd Lombardo and Trace Wax. He will be writing a new regular column for CR on the emerging world of digital product design and customer experience.

CR Recommends

The Humour issue

CR gets serious about being funny featuring
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Lisa McGee,
Naresh Ramchandani, David Kolbusz, Roz Chast,
Emily Oberman, Asterix, Stephen Collins,
Dominic Wilcox and the DLR

Buy here

Jobs

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

ACCOUNT MANAGER

London

JUNIOR DESIGNER

Berkshire

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

Make the most of CR