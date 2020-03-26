Richard Holman is running a series of online sessions for creatives wanting to polish up crucial skills, including pitching, delivering a compelling creative brief, and effective visual communication

Got an hour spare on Friday? Tomorrow, writer and speaker Richard Holman is running the latest in a series of free hour-long webinars from 2pm GMT for creatives who are looking to brush up on ways to get the most out of their work.

Every three weeks, Holman will broadcast a new webinar looking at a broad pool of topics related to the creative and ad industries. This Friday, he’ll be delving into how to transform a brilliant idea into a winner in a webinar titled Art of a Beautiful Pitch. After all, as he says, “having a great idea is only half the battle – to see your idea realised you have to persuade other people of its value”.

In the coming weeks he’ll also be shedding light on what exactly makes a strong brand; how to take and receive feedback; the key to writing a compelling creative brief; how to create effective visual communications; and more.

Many creatives might be feeling that they have to squeeze the absolute maximum out of this period of isolation. However, taking the time to learn and progress can be a helpful way to feel as though you’re not wasting time, and hopefully stand some concerned creatives in good stead moving forward.

The Art of the Beautiful Pitch takes place on Friday 27 March at 2pm GMT. Register for the webinars at richardholman.com/webinar