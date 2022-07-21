Rick and Morty star in new adidas ad

The spot sees Morty become a football star with the help of Mo Salah, Vivianne Miedema and a pair of adidas X Speedportal boots

The new Rick and Morty mini adventure is created by ad agency TBWA\Neboko in the Netherlands in partnership with Adult Swim and the show’s creators.

The 90-second spot sees Morty at the mercy of another Rick idea, as he enlists the help of Mo Salah and Vivianne Miedema to create the X Speedportal boots. Morty (alongside a cartoon Mo and Vivianne) then puts the boots to the test after being flung into the centre of a match via a magical portal, and briefly becomes a football star.

“It’s one of these campaigns where you throw something at the wall early on, thinking it is going to get a few laughs and fall off, but it sticks,” says Toby Castle-Smith, copywriter at TBWA\Neboko, of the ad’s development. “But a few months later (and with the trust and support of our partners at adidas Football) we’re on weekly calls with the wonderful people at Adult Swim, and it all starts to come to life.”

Unsurprisingly, the ad is very funny, packed with wry observations about football and advertising. It’s refreshing too to see the equal status of Salah and Miedema in the spot, testament to the ever-rising status of the women’s game.

Credits:

Creative Agency: TBWA\Neboko

Rick and Morty Film Production: Adult Swim