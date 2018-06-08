‘Art Exhibitions or YouTube cats?’: Branding for Riga’s new Biennial
Wiedemann Lampe has designed the identity for Riga’s inaugural Biennial of Contemporary Art. The consultancy also teamed up with Erik Kessels to create a playful typographic campaign promoting the event
The Riga Biennial of Contemporary Art was founded to help position the city as a leading art destination. London branding consultancy Wiedemann Lampe started working with Director Agniya Mirgorodskaya in 2016 and has designed a visual identity and wayfinding system for the inaugural event, RIBOCA 1. The consultancy also collaborated with Erik Kessels to create a marketing campaign with graffiti-style lettering.
Wiedemann Lampe says the branding aims to position the Biennial as an experience that “surprises, challenges [and] provokes your thoughts”.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.