‘Art Exhibitions or YouTube cats?’: Branding for Riga’s new Biennial

Wiedemann Lampe has designed the identity for Riga’s inaugural Biennial of Contemporary Art. The consultancy also teamed up with Erik Kessels to create a playful typographic campaign promoting the event

The Riga Biennial of Contemporary Art was founded to help position the city as a leading art destination. London branding consultancy Wiedemann Lampe started working with Director Agniya Mirgorodskaya in 2016 and has designed a visual identity and wayfinding system for the inaugural event, RIBOCA 1. The consultancy also collaborated with Erik Kessels to create a marketing campaign with graffiti-style lettering.

Wiedemann Lampe says the branding aims to position the Biennial as an experience that “surprises, challenges [and] provokes your thoughts”.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk